Cristiano Giuntoli is poised to make his first signing as Juventus’ sporting director, reports Tuttojuve.

He joined the Bianconeri in the summer following a successful tenure at Napoli.

During the summer, Juve did not make many signings, but Giuntoli played a role in offloading several players from their squad.

The only signing made by the Bianconeri was Timothy Weah, and Giuntoli was not in charge of that transfer, having arrived at the club when the deal was virtually complete.

Since then, he has been actively working on various transfers, and Tuttojuve reports that his first signing will be Tiago Djalo.

The Lille defender has been a key figure at the Ligue 1 club in recent seasons, although he has missed this term due to a serious injury and is nearing a return to full fitness.

While Inter Milan has been vying for his signature, recent reports indicate that Juventus has now taken the lead in the race and is set to complete the transfer in the coming days.

Juve has surged ahead by opting to sign him now instead of waiting for him to become a free agent in the summer, as Inter Milan had planned.

Juve FC Says

Djalo will be worth signing when he recovers from injury and paying just a small fee now to add him to our squad is a smart decision.