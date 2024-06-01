Giacomo Raspadori was high on Juventus’ shopping list between 2021 and 2022 when he played for Sassuolo.

He was one of the youngest members of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020, and Juve wanted to sign him along with Manuel Locatelli.

They landed Locatelli, but Napoli won the race for Raspadori, thanks to Cristiano Giuntoli, who worked for Napoli at the time.

The Bianconeri now have Giuntoli on their side, and he might reignite their interest in Raspadori.

The attacker is one of the finest players at Napoli, and Giuntoli is now looking to bring him to Turin in this transfer window, according to a report on Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori has remained one of Napoli’s finest players and could do well under our next manager.

He is not the most prolific striker, but he is a player who can clearly do well for a top club like Juventus.

If we add him to our group, he could be a useful member of the team under Thiago Motta, but we probably should appoint the manager first.

We have a lot of misfiring strikers, and we should probably offload some of them first as well.