Giuntoli is prepared to battle Napoli for a player he wanted when he worked for them

Teun Koopmeiners could potentially become one of the early signings made by new Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. Giuntoli has a track record of pursuing the Atalanta midfielder during his time at Napoli.

Giuntoli’s impressive work at Napoli has earned him the role of sporting director at Juventus, where he will be responsible for bolstering the squad to support coach Max Allegri in achieving the team’s objectives.

According to Calciomercato, Giuntoli has a liking for Koopmeiners and had previously attempted to sign the Dutch midfielder even before he made his move to Serie A. Although the initial pursuit was unsuccessful, Giuntoli now has the opportunity to bring Koopmeiners to a bigger club like Juventus.

As Juve looks to strengthen their squad, Koopmeiners could potentially be a target for Giuntoli as he seeks to add talent and depth to the Bianconeri midfield.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners was impressive for Atalanta last season after scoring ten league goals and providing four assists.

If he adds that to our tally, we will be in a better position in the league, so he probably is a good player for us to target.

The Dutchman would not come cheap, but he certainly is a player we should consider adding to our squad.

But we expect Giuntoli to work with Allegri and sign only players that would be useful to the manager in several ways.