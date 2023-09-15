Cristiano Giuntoli is actively seeking to strengthen Juventus’ midfield, and the impending ban on Paul Pogba has added urgency to the need for new midfield acquisitions.

With Pogba’s footballing career possibly coming to an end due to his positive test for a banned substance, Juventus is preparing to replace the talented midfielder. Several names are under consideration for the club’s midfield revamp, with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey being one of them. However, the player who appears to be a potential addition is Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone.

Kone has consistently performed well over the past few seasons, and even Liverpool expressed interest in securing his signature during the last transfer window. However, Kone remained at his current club, and now there are reports from Football Italia suggesting that he could be donning Juventus’ black and white jersey in the upcoming season.

It’s reported that Giuntoli has a strong interest in Kone, and the Bianconeri’s sporting director is closely monitoring the player’s progress as a potential addition to the team.

Juve FC Says

Kone is an exciting talent. At 22, this is just the start of his career and he could deliver for us for up to a decade.

He seems more developed than our youngsters because he has been playing senior team football for some time.

He may be a better option to Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli, so we truly should consider adding him to our squad. Otherwise, another suitor will.