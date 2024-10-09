Cristiano Giuntoli spent many years as an employee of Napoli, where he did remarkable work as their sporting director.

The players he signed for the Naples club played a key role in helping them win Serie A in 2023, and many of them continue to form the backbone of the team under Antonio Conte.

Though Giuntoli has so far resisted the temptation to reunite with some of the players he brought to the Partenopei, this could change at the end of the season.

Juventus is already planning for the future, and a report from TuttoJuve claims that André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is a player Giuntoli would love to work with again.

The midfielder has been in excellent form for a long time and was a key figure during Napoli’s title-winning campaign.

His contract runs until 2026, but if Napoli doesn’t extend it by next summer, the report suggests that Giuntoli will attempt to bring him to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Zambo Anguissa has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, and he will certainly do a fantastic job for us if we add him to our group at the end of the term, but Napoli will make it difficult for us to make that happen.