Cristiano Giuntoli has already begun laying the groundwork for Juventus’ next player acquisitions, and his list includes two promising prospects to keep an eye on.

Juventus was relatively restrained in terms of player signings during the last transfer window, largely due to financial considerations. However, the upcoming summer transfer window is expected to bring a different approach, and Giuntoli is known for his ability to bring top talents to the squads of the teams he has worked with.

With the support and resources available at Juventus, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of new talents at the Allianz Stadium.

Tuttojuve reports that Giuntoli has set his sights on two French midfielders: Habib Diarra from Strasbourg and Emmanuel Konè from Borussia Monchengladbach. These players were linked with a move to Juventus in the previous transfer window, although no deals materialised. It appears that Juventus may consider launching a bid for them next summer as part of their ongoing efforts to strengthen the squad.

Juve FC Says

We have to start working on our next signings now and ensure we have a headstart when the transfer window reopens.

These two have been doing well for the respective clubs and we expect them to continue improving if they join us.

But other teams are watching them and if we do not act fast, we may miss out on adding them to our group.