Giuntoli looking to offload six Juventus players who weigh 45M on the balance sheet

Following his arrival at Juventus, Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has a plethora of knots awaiting him.

While the fans expect him to bolster the squad with competent incomers, the former Napoli sporting director must first sell to make room for new signings.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Giuntoli is now looking to offload six Juventus players. This would allow the club to save up to 45 million euros on next season’s wage bill.

The first name on the list is club captain Leonardo Bonucci. The aging defender costs the club 12 million as gross wages while his contribution hardly justifies the figures. The Bianconeri would be happy to send the 36-year-old to Newcastle United.

Paul Pogba is almost in the same wave. He costs the club similar numbers but failed to keep himself fit for almost the entire 2022/23 campaign.

The Frenchman is eager to repay the club’s faith but a possible move to Saudi Arabia remains in the background.

The we have Alex Sandro, another aging veteran who earns 11 million euros as gross wages. In a perfect world, Juventus would grant him safe passage to the Saudi Pro League.

Finally, we have the midfield trio who failed to establish themselves in the Premier League last season. Nevertheless, Denis Zakaria could still complete a switch to West Ham United for around 18 million euros.

For his part, Arthur Melo has interest from Wolverhampton and Aston Villa, while Lazio would struggle to pay his wages (5 million euros).

As for Weston McKennie, he might end up completing a loan switch to Borussia Dortmund, but Juventus insist on including an obligation to buy.