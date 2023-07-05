Giuntoli makes a big decision on the future of key Juventus players

Juventus has appointed Cristiano Giuntoli as their new sporting director, and he has acted swiftly to address the futures of Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, and Gleison Bremer. Due to the club’s absence from the Champions League next season, there have been rumours linking these players with moves away from the Allianz Stadium, prompting Juventus to make decisions regarding their future.

While the club has the option to raise funds by selling at least one of these players, a report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Giuntoli has decided to retain them. The club intends to generate funds through alternative methods, but if an exceptionally enticing offer arises, they may consider a sale.

However, Juventus is keen on retaining these valuable players who play integral roles within the team and will contribute to the rebuilding process. They are not inclined to deprive themselves of the services of these key individuals, despite the financial considerations, as they view them as crucial assets for their squad.

Chiesa, Bremer and Vlahovic are players we need now and in the future and it would be ideal if we keep them with us in Turin.

However, the club also knows it must raise funds and fans must be prepared mentally to see a major departure, regardless of what Giuntoli has decided.

Juve will simply consider a big offer, especially if they feel they can find a replacement that will cost significantly less money than the player that other clubs are targeting.