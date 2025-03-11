Juventus signed Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta at the start of this season after a long and drawn-out negotiation process. The Bianconeri eventually secured their target, but the deal was far from straightforward and could have been completed with greater ease had he played for a different club.

Atalanta has several players who could perform well at Juventus, and the Bianconeri have now identified another midfielder they are eager to sign. They have been monitoring potential reinforcements, and discussions have already taken place regarding a possible move.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have set their sights on Ederson, and during the last transfer window, Cristiano Giuntoli held discussions with the player’s agent. The sporting director is laying the groundwork to position the club ahead of other suitors when the season ends. However, securing his signature will be challenging as Premier League clubs are also in the race to sign him. These English sides have the financial resources to meet Atalanta’s demands and could make substantial offers to finalise the transfer. Given that Juventus are a domestic rival, Atalanta may prefer to negotiate with foreign clubs, making the deal even more difficult.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Ederson has been one of the standout midfielders in Italian football and would undoubtedly strengthen Juventus. His arrival would improve the team’s midfield options and add much-needed depth as they continue to compete at the highest level. However, if Premier League clubs intensify their pursuit, Juventus will struggle to match the financial power of their English counterparts.

The Bianconeri will need to act strategically and decisively to have any chance of securing the midfielder’s services. While preliminary talks have taken place, they may have to accelerate their pursuit and present a compelling proposal to both the player and Atalanta. With competition from England, the transfer battle will not be an easy one, but if Juventus can navigate the challenges effectively, Ederson could become an important addition to their squad.