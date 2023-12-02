Juventus is facing a struggle to retain some of its best players at the Allianz Stadium amid serious financial problems.

Players like Manuel Locatelli and Federico Gatti have happily extended their contracts at the club, committing themselves to a few more years at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa are not close to penning new deals with the club right now.

Juve has been working on extending their contracts, but it is not smooth sailing for the club, as both players are waiting to see the team’s condition by the end of this season.

Juve has offloaded several players in the last few months, but they are not a selling club, and Cristiano Giuntoli has made it clear that they want to keep their best men after being asked about the future of Vlahovic.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We have a strong relationship with our players and their agents, we want to give continuity to a group that is giving us great satisfaction”.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep our best players and Giuntoli knows this. We are in the title race now because we have them in the group and losing them will have serious consequences.