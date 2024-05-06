Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli insists the club will only make a decision on the future of Max Allegri at the end of the campaign.

The Bianconeri faithful have been calling for a change in the dugout following another disappointing campaign.

But while Giuntoli is no longer publicly confirming the manager’s stay beyond the season, he’s still lauding his work, refusing to cause a stir in the media.

The former Napoli director feels it would be unfair to blame a single person for the team’s mid-season collapse.

“Every path must be decided in the end, now we are focused on the objectives”, said the club director ahead of Juve’s clash against Roma via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Giuntoli also delivered a similar response when pressed to comment on the contract renewals of Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie. Instead, he avoided the questions by unveiling the Juventus fan within him, celebrating the anniversary of May 5th, 2002.

“What a pleasure to remember May 5th,” he said jokingly.

“Now we must achieve our objectives, that is reaching the Champions League. We had a great first half of the season, everyone did great things.

“But now that the results went south, it’s unfair to point the finger at one person.

“We’re very much united with the coach and the technical staff. We will sit down and evaluate the future at the end of the season.”

Giuntoli also insisted that the management shares a good rapport with Chiesa’s entourage.

“Chiesa is a great. We get along well with him and his entourage. Every path must be decided together in the end.

“But now, we are very focused on the objective which is the Champions League.”