Giuntoli or Manna? Juventus set for a decisive week

With the season coming to a conclusion, all clubs will now direct their attention to the summer transfer campaign. Nonetheless, Juventus are still facing a major dilemma when it comes to their sporting director.

Before laying their plans for next season, the Bianconeri must have a sporting director in charge following Federico Cherubini’s ban.

While Cristiano Giuntoli remains the preferred candidate, his Napoli exit remains a daunting task, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis still unwilling to grant him leave.

On the other hand, Juventus Next Gen director Giovanni Manna has been acting as interim sporting director with the first team.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the management has a decision to make in the coming days.

Juventus are certainly hoping to bring Giuntoli aboard, but they can’t afford to wait for him any further, with the summer transfer market looming ever closer.

Therefore, this should be a decisive week for the club in regard to selecting the next sporting director.

As the source notes, if Giuntoli fails to free himself from his contract with Napoli, then Juventus will resort to Manna, handing the young executive a permanent promotion.

For his part, the 34-year-old also has suitors in the shape of Pisa and the recently-relegated Sampdoria.