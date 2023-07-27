Cristiano Giuntoli has cut short his time in the United States during the team’s pre-season and will now focus on concluding some important transfer deals.

The Bianconeri are targeting two players from the Premier League, namely Romelu Lukaku and Timothy Castagne, both of whom have caught their attention.

In the case of Lukaku, Juventus has informed Chelsea of their interest and willingness to sign the striker if they sell Dusan Vlahovic, a scenario that appears increasingly likely.

Additionally, Juventus is also interested in Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne, who would provide competition for Timothy Weah in the right-wing position.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Giuntoli will soon travel to London to negotiate potential moves for both players.

Juve FC Says

We need to act fast in the transfer window and Giuntoli would have known the players Max Allegri wants in his squad by now.

That will help him work on making the proper changes to the group at the Allianz Stadium before the start of the next campaign.

Juve has several players on their shortlist, but we do not expect too many incomings in this window, especially if the club does not make sales.