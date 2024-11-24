Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli pours cold water on the recent comments made by Dusan Vlahovic during his stay with the Serbian national team.

The 24-year-old striker suggested that his defensive tasks in Thiago Motta’s system are hindering his chances of scoring goals for his club. These comments sparked a major debate among fans and observers alike, but the Bianconeri have been keen to avert controversy.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash against Milan, Motta revealed that he and Vlahovic had already sorted the issue.

For his part, Giuntoli insisted that the former Fiorentina bomber is an exemplary professional who does his talking on the pitch with his hardworking displays.

“I don’t want to judge based on words, but rather on facts,” said the 52-year-old in his pre-match interview with DAZN via TuttoJuve.

“Dusan is having an important season, he is sacrificing himself like all his teammates for the collective. He is doing well, and the fact that he is always present in the starting proves it.

“He is an example for everyone, so we are happy with his work. What he said then has little importance.”

Without Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik, Motta had to field Teun Koopmeiners as a false 9 in the cagey stalemate against Milan.

Nevertheless, Giuntoli insists the club isn’t seeking a new striker, as Milik will be the club’s ‘January signing’ upon his return from a lengthy knee injury, as the management will instead focus on signing a new defender.

“We are counting on recovering Milik. He is recovering from his physical problems.

“There is definitely something missing at the back and we will have to do something about it. We must pay attention to the opportunities that will arise. The January market is never easy, but our will is to intervene in the defensive department.

“But I repeat, at the moment, we have no problem upfront, because we are really counting on the recovery of Milik. We believe he is very suited to the coach’s system.”