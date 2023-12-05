While attending the Gran Gala del Calcio event, Juventus football director Cristiano Giuntoli spoke to the press, shedding some light on the club’s upcoming plans.

With the January transfer market fast approaching, the Bianconeri have been linked with a host of names, especially in midfield.

For his part, the 51-year-old didn’t explicitly rule out winter arrivals, however, he insisted that the club must maintain the parameters adopted in the summer, highlighting the importance of maintaining financial sustainability.

In other words, the Bianconeri aren’t going to splash the cash in the middle of the season. But on the other hand, he confirms that the management is working on the renewal front.

“Who will sign the next renewal? We are talking to everyone, we want to give continuity to this group,” said Giuntoli in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“We’re not sure who will sign next, but we are confident that this group will continue in the future.

“In the meantime, we must maintain the sustainability and competitiveness of the project. To do so, we must be very attentive to the opportunities that will come later.

“At this moment, we are thinking about our players. We have several good players who have played little, like Nicolussi Caviglia and Iling. We are counting on them to give us a hand.”

The former Napoli sporting director also discussed the future of Matias Soulé who has been shining bright since the start of the season.

The Argentine is spending his campaign on loan at Frosinone but will return to Juventus in the summer.

“Soulé is a very good player and is doing well, we are very happy for him. His rise means that the project and the path we have outlined are bearing good fruit.

“I don’t know about the future, let’s hope he will play for Juventus. “