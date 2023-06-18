Giuntoli prepared to give up as much as 4m euros to join Juventus

Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly eager to leave his position as director at Napoli and pursue a career as the sporting director of Juventus. However, the transition is proving to be challenging.

Giuntoli has achieved remarkable success in his role at Napoli, helping the team win the league, and he wants to make the move while his accomplishments are still fresh. He recognises that the opportunity to work for Juventus is a rare one, and if he misses it now, it may be difficult for him to find a similar chance in the future.

Negotiations are underway between Giuntoli and Napoli’s leadership regarding his departure. According to Gazzetta, Giuntoli is willing to forego the bonuses he earned for the team’s successful season and the salary he would have received in the final year of his contract. This would result in a savings of over 4 million euros for Aurelio de Laurentiis, the president of Napoli. Despite this, De Laurentiis remains reluctant to grant Giuntoli permission to leave.

The situation remains unresolved as Giuntoli seeks to navigate the complexities of his departure from Napoli and join Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli is doing his best to join us, which is commendable and we have to give him some time to free himself.

In the meantime, we must get going with our summer plans and ensure we start adding new men to our squad while offloading those we do not need. We cannot wait for him before making those moves.