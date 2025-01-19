Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli discussed the ongoing transfer sagas of Randal Kolo Muani and Andrea Cambiaso.

The Bianconeri are having a busy January transfer session. They have already locked in Alberto Costa from Vitoria Guimaraes, but the official announcement on Kolo Muani has been delayed, leaving fans and observers wondering if the deal could be in jeopardy.

The Serie A giants struck an accord with Paris Saint-Germain over a dry loan and also agreed terms with the 26-year-old striker who landed in Turin on Wednesday and finalized his medical on Thursday. And yet, we’re still waiting for the official confirmation.

It has been recently revealed that a bureaucratic hurdle on PSG’s end has postponed the announcement, leaving the player furious with his parent club that has already omitted him from their plans in recent weeks under the orders of head coach Luis Enrique.

For his part, Giuntoli confirms this development, while insisting that the deal remains very much on.

“There’s a bureaucratic hitch, but it will be resolved during the week,” said the Juventus director in his interview with DAZN (via IlBianconero) ahead of Saturday’s Serie A showdown against Milan.

Naturally, Giuntoli was asked about the future of Cambiaso who has been heavily linked with a January transfer to Manchester City. Nevertheless, the 52-year-old insists that the two clubs having any talks at the moment, as the Bianconeri are focusing on signing new players rather than offloading their stars.

“There is no negotiation at the moment. We want to make an incoming market to fill the gaps, we are not thinking about exits. The offer has not arrived, if it does we will think about it.”

The next few days could be decisive on this front, but Cambiaso kept his composure on Saturday night, showing no signs of an imminent exit.