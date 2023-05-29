Giuntoli refuses to give more about his future amidst interest from Juventus

Amidst reports of his alleged agreement with Juventus on a five-year deal, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has chosen to remain silent on his future.

Speculations suggest that Juventus sees him as the perfect candidate for their next Sporting Director and have made their interest known.

With one year remaining on his current contract with Napoli, Giuntoli is actively seeking a way to part ways with the club.

While Juventus works behind the scenes to entice him, Giuntoli publicly basks in the celebrations of Napoli’s triumph as Italian champions. In a recent interview, when confronted about his future and the Juventus links, he stated via Tuttomercatoweb:

“For now, I am solely focusing on the past. Receiving a prize is a recognition of one’s past accomplishments. I hope to continue achieving and receiving even more in the future.”

Juve FC Says

We do not expect Giuntoli to publicly say he is joining us in Turin when he is still under contract in Naples.

However, we trust our leaders to do all they can to lure a top talent to the Allianz Stadium when this campaign finishes.