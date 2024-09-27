Dusan Vlahovic’s contract with Juventus runs until 2026, but he is facing a situation similar to what Federico Chiesa experienced before his departure from the club. Despite being the highest earner in Serie A, with a salary of €12 million per season, Vlahovic’s performances on the pitch have been underwhelming, leaving much to be desired.

Juventus is in a tough position, as they cannot justify paying him such a high salary, especially given his current form. The club is keen to extend his contract but insists that Vlahovic must accept a significant pay cut, spreading his earnings over a longer term. However, his camp has so far been unresponsive to this idea.

This has caused concern among Juventus fans, who worry that Vlahovic might refuse to sign a new deal and enter the final year of his contract, leaving the club in a difficult situation regarding his future. Juventus continues to push for a compromise, but the outcome remains uncertain.

But Giuntoli thinks he will pen a new deal soon. He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“No, a player like him with still important prospects can never be a problem, the renewal is an objective, we will do it. A player who is worth a lot and earns a lot for us represents an asset”.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Vlahovic is important, but he has been in terrible form lately and we probably should consider selling him in the summer also.