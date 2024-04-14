Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli implicitly admitted the uncertainty surrounding the future of head coach Max Allegri and sporting director Giovanni Manna.

The 52-year-old joined the club last summer after building the Napoli squad that went on to win the Scudetto last season.

The Italian is now the head of the club’s sporting department which could witness drastic changes over the summer.

While Giuntoli made the switch from Naples to Turin, Manna could be incidentally heading in the opposite direction.

The 35-year-old was one of the protagonists in the Juventus Next Gen project and then became the sporting director of the first team following Federico Cherubini’s suspension in January 2023.

However, several sources are tipping Manna to take the reins at Napoli.

Therefore, Giuntoli revealed that the hierarchy is expecting an answer from his fellow director regarding his future at the club.

“We are talking to Manna to understand his path with respect for our club,” said Giuntoli in his interview with DAZN (via JuventusNews24) ahead of the Derby della Mole.

“However, we are focused on the present. We have set our objectives and remain in line with what we wanted to achieve at the start of the season.

“We are aiming to win the Coppa Italia, reach the Champions League and develop the youngsters.

Moreover, the Juventus Football Director admitted that the management will hold talks with Allegri at the end of the season over his future at the club.

“The coach has a year left on his contract. He is doing a great job and at the end of the campaign, we will sit down for some talks.”