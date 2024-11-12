Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli listed the characteristics the club is looking for in their quest to find a new defender.

The Bianconeri’s objectives for January are well-documented, and signing a new centre-back is on top of the wishlist after losing the services of their best defender Gleison Bremer until the end of the season due to an ACL injury. Thiago Motta has been left with only three choices for the two centre-backs roles (Gatti, Kalulu and Danilo), so a new arrival is a must.

Milan Skriniar has been one of the names circulating on the news, but Giuntoli insists Juventus have yet to identify a name, instead laying certain attributes that the new signing must be able to provide.

“At the moment we are looking around, the January market is very particular, things can change quickly, we are waiting in line, we are evaluating a few situations,” said the 52-year-old in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“We are not in an advanced negotiation with anyone in particular. Could it be someone like Skriniar? Well, it must certainly be a defender who is available and ready to put himself on the line to be part of a club like Juventus.”

On another note, Giuntoli heaped praise on Motta’s work at the club, highlighting how the new Juventus manager had to start from scratch following the summer revamp.

“We are very happy with what we achieved thus far. and we must continue on this path, believing that hard work will always take us higher.

“We are very happy with the work of the coach. It was not easy to start almost from scratch. After all, we are one of the youngest teams in the league. We have to keep pushing and never stop dreaming.”