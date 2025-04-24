Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli discussed the future of Igor Tudor as well as the club’s on-loan players.

The Croatian replaced Thiago Motta last month, prompting an immediate boost in the club’s results. The Bianconeri collected seven out of a possible 9 points from the manager’s first three outings.

However, the honeymoon was put to an abrupt halt in Parma on Wednesday, with an inspiring Juventus side suffering a 0-1 defeat at the Ennio Tardini.

This defeat has certainly raised some question marks, especially after evoking memories of some of the complacent and barren displays produced under Tudor’s predecessor.

But prior to the contest, Giuntoli only had positive things to say about the 46-year-old’s work.

The club official insisted that Juventus will take their time to evaluate whether to keep Tudor on a permanent basis or seek a new manager. Hence, the decision will only be made after the club’s participation in the FIFA Club World which will be held in the USA between mid-June and mid-July.

“We’ve been clear from the beginning. The hope is to stay together, but it’s a decision we’ll take after the Club World Cup,” said Giuntoli in his pre-match interview with DAZN via Football Italia.

On a related subject, the 52-year-old was asked about the players who are currently on dry loans at Juventus and expected to return to their parent clubs before the World Cup.

Giuntoli revealed Juventus are currently holding talks with these clubs to seek suitable solutions.

“We are talking with their clubs, and we count on the players’ will. These decisions will be taken at the end of the season. We are talking, and we hope to find a suitable solution.”

The players in question are Renato Veiga (Chelsea), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain) and Francisco Conceicao (Porto).