Cristiano Giuntoli has emphasised that Juventus aims to win every game based on merit and does not seek victories through luck.

While the Bianconeri have experienced an inconsistent start to the season, their overall campaign has been positive. This marks a promising beginning to a new term, especially considering the turbulence they faced in the previous season. Under Max Allegri’s leadership, Juventus has rekindled the hopes of their fans for another league title.

As one of the top clubs in Europe, Juventus relies on the abilities of their players to secure victory in every match they participate in. Although luck can sometimes play a role in success, Juventus is committed to winning games through strong performance and deserving the victories, as reiterated by Giuntoli.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

‘Our goal is to win matches and there is no escape from there. To win many we must understand the mistakes: you can win with luck, but we don’t want to achieve success by just being lucky. The team is young compared to last season and is gaining intensity and aggression, as we can see. We are happy with what we have done, with the points collected so far and with how we obtained them. But we must be more aggressive, more intense and with a greater desire to amaze.”

Juve FC Says

Winning games by luck is not what a big club like Juventus should bank on because we have the players to earn the wins.

Giuntoli is spot-on with what the club wants and this will make our players work hard and prepare well for matches.