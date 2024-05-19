Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will hold crucial talks with Veronique Rabio who represents her son Adrien.

The 29-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season, so the Bianconeri will be hoping to secure an agreement with him and his mother over the next few weeks. Otherwise, the midfielder will leave the club on a free transfer.

According to Tuttosport, the meeting between Giuntoli and Veronique Rabiot is imminent. It will take place following the match against Bologna, or at the latest, immediately following the final match of the campaign against Monza.

As the source explains, the management is looking to reassure the player of his importance to the team, despite the departure of his ally Max Allegri.

Nevertheless, the source doesn’t expect the player to renew his contract before learning the identity of the next manager.

The Turin-based newspaper believes Rabiot would be encouraged by the appointment of Thiago Motta who was his teammate at Paris Saint-Germain. The two men reportedly share a good relationship.

At the moment, the France international earns 7 million euros as net wages, and he’s unlikely to accept a salary cut. But the good news for Juventus is that they can still rely on the Growth Decree in this case, thus keeping the gross salary at 10 million euros.

The club will reportedly offer the midfielder a two-year contract with an option for a third season.

Finally, the source mentions interest from Bayern Munich and an unnamed Premier League who will be hoping for the negotiations between the two parties to falter.

However, Rabiot and his mother have reportedly given their priority to Juventus. So it’s up to the management to convince the player to put pen to paper.