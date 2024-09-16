Juventus are reportedly keeping a close eye on Hellas Verona right-back Jackson Tchatchoua, but face competition from Napoli.

The 23-year-old is a Cameroon international who started his career in Belgium, representing several clubs, including Standard Liege and Charleroi.

The fullback signed for the Gialloblu last summer on loan before making the move permanent last summer. The Serie A side snapped up his services for just 2 million euros.

Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo credits Verona director Sean Sogliano for the player’s capture. The Venetians have become experts at poaching hidden gems for low figures before selling them for comprehensive capital gains.

Last summer, Verona had the opportunity to cash in on Tchatchoua when Stade Rennais came forward with an offer of 10 million euros.

But as Longo tells it, the Italians rejected the offer, as they believe they can sell their fullback for at least 15 million euros with another solid Serie A campaign under their belt.

The early signs suggest Verona have been right in their assessment, with the Cameronian starting the season on a positive note. He has thus far contributed with a goal in three league appearances.

The player has thus attracted the interest of Napoli who are keen to launch an attempt as early as January.

Nevertheless, Juventus are also in the fray, as they look to replicate the Juan Cabal. As the source tells it, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has instructed the Bianconeri’s scouts to keep close tabs on the situation.