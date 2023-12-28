Juventus is reportedly intensifying their interest in Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino, who has been making a positive impression during his loan spell at Swansea City. Patino, considered one of the standout prospects from the Arsenal academy, was sent out on loan to Swansea City to gain valuable experience.

As the young midfielder continues to excel in the challenging environment of the English second division, Juventus has been closely monitoring his progress. The Bianconeri are impressed with Patino and are expected to make efforts to secure his services.

With Juventus actively seeking a new midfielder, Patino could be a target for the upcoming transfer windows. While any potential move is likely to occur at the end of the season, reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Cristiano Giuntoli will be visiting London soon to discuss a potential move for the promising youngster.

Juve FC Says

Patino has not been a regular for the senior Arsenal team, but he did well on loan at Blackpool and is pulling the strings in midfield for Swansea City this term.

He could be a surprisingly good signing if we add him to our squad in one of the next two transfer windows.