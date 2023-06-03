Giuntoli sets a date to become the new Juventus director

According to reports, Cristiano Giuntoli is aiming to become an employee of Juventus by the end of the upcoming week. However, in order to complete the move, he must first reach an agreement with his current club, Napoli.

Giuntoli has reportedly already agreed to a lucrative deal with Juventus, but he still has one year remaining on his contract with Napoli. Therefore, it is necessary for the two clubs to come to an agreement to terminate his contract before he can officially join Juventus.

A report from Football Italia suggests that Giuntoli has held multiple discussions with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and is hopeful of finalising his move to Juventus by the end of next week. While Juventus remains calm and has a backup plan in case the deal falls through, Giuntoli is their primary target and they are eager to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli seems like the right man for the role at Juve, but we will not wait for him forever. He needs to break himself free from Napoli so he can lead our plans for the upcoming campaign.

Several players have uncertain futures at the club now and we have to act fast, or some might find an agreement with a new team, especially those out of contract at the Allianz Stadium.