These days, everyone apparently has a prize at Juventus, and this includes the club’s crowned future superstar, Kenan Yildiz.

The 19-year-old was snapped up from Bayern Munich’s academy in the summer of 2022. After a brilliant first campaign between the Primavera and Next Gen stars, the attacker was promoted to the first team and became a regular feature for Max Allegri.

Last summer, the teenager penned a new long-term deal and was also rewarded with the iconic Number 10 jersey which was donned by some of the club’s biggest icons, including his idol Alessandro Del Piero.

But like the vast majority of his teammates, Yildiz hasn’t been enjoying his best campaign, as he continues to struggle to make an impact at a team that lacks a clear direction.

So according to Tuttosport, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli would be willing to entertain offers for Yildiz starting from 80 million euros, a figure that could prove irresistible for the Serie A giants who are not enjoying the healthiest finances at the moment, to say the least.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the winger doesn’t lack suitors, as at least four Premier League giants are on his trail. The source confirms the interest of Chelsea and Arsenal. The two Londoners have been linked with the Turkiye international for quite some time now.

Moreover, the report mentions Manchester City and their crosstown rivals Manchester United as keen admirers as well.

TS adds that Juventus don’t want to be caught unprepared. This explains why they have been recently linked with wantaway Atalanta star Ademola Lookman. The Bianconeri have also revived their interest in Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi.

These two players would be direct replacements for the young Turk. They also have lower asking prices, which would allow Juventus to reinvest some of the cash collected from Yildiz’s hypothetical sale on bolstering other departments.