Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly had a chat with Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners on Sunday.

The Dutchman was the man of the match in the encounter between the two sides at the Allianz Stadium. His brace secured a valuable away point for La Dea.

This further cemented the 26-year-old as Juve’s primary transfer target to boost the middle of the park in the summer.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Giuntoli took the opportunity for a brief chat with Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri official would have made sure not to cross the line, as approaching an opposition player can cause an infringement.

Nevertheless, a few words should have been enough to declare the club’s intention to pursue the midfielder’s services.

At this point, we can rest assured that Juventus will launch an onslaught for the Netherlands international, but whether they’ll succeed in their attempts or not remains to be seen.

With Atalanta’s asking price reportedly reaching 60 million euros, it will certainly be a daunting task for the financially struggling Juventus.

However, the management will try to lower the price and introduce young players as exchange pawns.

The Roman newspaper names Matias Soulé as a likely candidate. The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakout season while on loan at Frosinone. His valuation reached 30 million euros, and could be a tempting profile for La Dea.

Another option could be 18-year-old defender Dean Huijsen who has been impressing at Roma since January.

The teenager will return to Turin in the summer, but his future remains shrouded in mystery.