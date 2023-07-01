Giuntoli targets two Serie A stars to kickstart his Juventus spell

Following the termination of his contract with Napoli by mutual consent, Cristiano Giuntoli is poised to commence his role as the sporting director of Juventus. Regarded as one of the top deal-makers in the league, Giuntoli has wasted no time in identifying two players he wishes to acquire for the club.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, the former Napoli executive has set his sights on Emil Holm and Rasmus Hojlund to bolster the Juventus squad during the current transfer window. Both players have been under the Bianconeri’s radar for several months, and Giuntoli had previously pursued them during his tenure at Napoli.

Emil Holm is highly regarded as one of the league’s finest full-backs and is expected to be a relatively affordable signing from Spezia. On the other hand, securing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta may require a substantial transfer fee, as the striker has demonstrated his prowess and value to his current club.

Giuntoli is eager to add both Holm and Hojlund to the Juventus squad as he begins his tenure as sporting director, with the former player’s negotiation skills and experience expected to aid in pursuing successful deals for these players.

Juve FC Says

We are already behind some of our rivals in our summer plans and need to move fast in the coming days to seal the deal for these players.

However, we expect these targets to be keen on joining us, knowing we are one of the biggest clubs in the world.