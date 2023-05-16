Giuntoli to meet De Laurentiis to discuss his future amidst Juventus interest

Juventus is edging closer to naming Cristiano Giuntoli as their new sporting director after he helped Napoli end their wait for a new Serie A title.

He is one of the most highly-rated administrators in Italian football and everyone can see that he has done an amazing job at Napoli over the years.

The Partenopei know they have a top man on their hands and wish to keep him further than this campaign.

However, he seems to be tempted by the chance to work at Juve, one of the biggest clubs in the world and will inform his present employers about that desire.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is meeting with Aurelio De Laurentiis to tell the Napoli Supremo he wants to leave and take the job at Juve.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Giuntoli knows if he misses the chance to work for us, another big opportunity might not come his way.

We know Napoli does not like losing players or staff to us, so it would be hard for him to succeed in leaving before his contract expires next season.

However, De Laurentiis might allow him to leave as a sign of respect for the job he did for his club.