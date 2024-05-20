Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will reunite with three of his former collaborators thus summer.

The 52-year-old convinced Aurelio De Laurentiis to rescind his Napoli contract last summer which allowed him to join the Bianconeri in the summer.

However, the director almost had his hands tied behind his back last season as he arrived at a relatively late stage of the summer and was almost on his own.

Therefore, Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna was the one who set the plans last summer. However, the latter will soon depart to take over at Napoli.

Interestingly, this would set the stage for a swap. with Giuseppe Pompilio leaving the Maradona Stadium to reunite with Giuntoli.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Pompilio is the collaborator that Giuntoli missed the most this season.

The two men worked together at Carpi and Napoli for several years, so De Laurentiis knew Giuntoli’s work would be hindered without his closest companion.

Nevertheless, Pompilio’s contract with the Partenopei will expire at the end of the season, paving the way for his move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri Football Director is also looking to bring Stefano Stefanelli on board. The latter worked alongside Giuntoli in the past as well and seemed to be one step away from landing in Turin last summer, but eventually ended up signing for Cesena as sporting director.

Nevertheless, his current employers won’t stand in his way, as he could finally make the move to Continassa and take over the scouting department.

Finally, the experienced Michele Sbravati is currently in charge of Genoa’s youth sector, but could soon occupy a similar role at Juventus and oversee the club’s various age groups.