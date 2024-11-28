Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was reportedly in Manchester in an attempt to find buyers for two midfielders.

The Bianconeri are now bracing themselves for what should be an eventful January transfer session. Despite the lack of funds, the club must embark on the market to reinforce Thiago Motta’s squad which has been decimated by injuries.

The Serie A giants will be looking to buy a defender and a striker, or perhaps two defenders if Arkadiusz Milik makes a successful return from injury by January.

But in order to raise the funds, Juventus will have to sacrifice at least one player.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Giuntoli headed to Manchester before rejoining the team in Birmingham ahead of last night’s Champions League clash against Aston Villa. The contest ended in a goalless draw.

The pink newspaper claims that the Juventus director is on a mission to sell either Nicolo Fagioli or Douglas Luiz in order to raise transfer funds.

The Italy international started the campaign on a promising note but has been recently relegated to the bench, with Thiago Motta finding the right balance with Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners.

On the other hand, Juventus splashed 50 million euros to sign Luiz from Aston Villa last summer, but the Brazilian has yet to adjust to life in Italian football, and has been nursing an injury for over a month.

While the source didn’t mention any clubs in particular, a meeting with Man United representatives may have been on the schedule, especially since the Bianconeri have been heavily linked with Joshua Zirkzee over the past few weeks.

Moreover, a recent report claimed, the Red Devils might be interested in exchanging Zirkzee with Douglas Luiz.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if this sort of operation could be plausible in the middle of the campaign.