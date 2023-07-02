Giuntoli wants to go back to Napoli and sign a midfielder for Juventus

Cristiano Giuntoli spent nearly a decade on the books of Napoli as their sporting director, so he signed almost every player in their squad in the last championship-winning season.

It will not be a surprise if he decides to add some of them to the Juventus squad now that he will work for the Bianconeri.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he already has an eye for a player and will battle Lazio to bring the midfielder to Turin.

The report claims Giuntoli wants to sign Piotr Zielinski for the Bianconeri, but Maurizio Sarri wants a reunion with the Polish midfielder in Lazio.

This means Juve and Lazio will lock horns together in the race to add Zielinski to their squad and Giuntoli’s influence could help the Bianconeri to win.

Juve FC Says

One benefit of having Giuntoli as our new sporting director is that he can help us poach some players from Napoli.

A team capable of winning the league has some fine players we can add to our squad to make it stronger.

However, that does not mean it would be easy for us to sign any player from Napoli and we know the Partenopei always hate to sell their player to us.