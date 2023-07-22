Cristiano Giuntoli, who has joined Juventus as part of a massive rebuilding effort, has a significant task ahead of him. His successes at Napoli, including signing Victor Osimhen, have earned him recognition as a skilled talent scout.

At Juventus, Giuntoli is expected to identify and sign key players to elevate the club back to its former status as a top team. He has several names on his shopping list, and one of them is Lille star Jonathan David as reported by Football-Italia.

Giuntoli’s interest in Jonathan David brings back memories of his successful operation at Napoli, where he brought in Victor Osimhen to replace the departing Arkadiusz Milik. Osimhen proved to be a valuable addition to Napoli and played a significant role in their Serie A triumph last season.

Now at Juventus, Giuntoli is looking to repeat his success by targeting Jonathan David, who was signed by Lille to fill the void left by Osimhen’s departure. Giuntoli’s experience with Osimhen’s signing has likely influenced his interest in pursuing Jonathan as a potential key addition to Juventus’ squad.

As Giuntoli continues to work on rebuilding Juventus, securing talents like Jonathan David will be crucial to the club’s aspirations of returning to the top of Italian and European football.

If David makes the type of impact Osimhen made at Napoli in Turin, we can surely win some trophies soon.

It remains unclear when he wants to move for the Canadian because we have several strikers on our books now and most are important members of our squad who will likely stay beyond this summer.