Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli attended Inter Milan’s recent Champions League match against Benfica, indicating the club’s interest in players from the Portuguese side. One of the players reportedly on Juventus’ radar is Joao Neves, who has been making significant strides at just 19 years old and has become an integral part of Benfica’s current squad.

Neves has featured prominently in Benfica’s recent Champions League fixtures, and Juventus, in need of new midfield options, is showing interest in young talents. According to a report on Calciomercato, Neves was the focal point of Juventus’ attention during the match, suggesting the club’s keen interest in the promising midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Benfica has a good reputation for developing top talents and many Portuguese players came through the ranks at the club.

Neves still has time to develop further, but we may have to act fast to add him to our squad before he becomes too expensive and has too many suitors following him.

If that happens, we will struggle to win the race for his signature.