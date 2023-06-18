Giuntoli will join Juventus but the timing remains uncertain: The three hypothesis

At the end of the day, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will leave the Southern City to join Juventus.

But while the Bianconeri have an agreement in place with the 51-year-old, the timing of his passage from Naples to Turin remains mysterious.

The executive who led the Partenopei towards a historic Scudetto title is looking for a new adventure. However, he still has one year left on his Napoli contract.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Giuntoli is already an outcast at Napoli. He wasn’t even consulted prior to the appointment of Rudi Garcia as head coach following the departure of Luciano Spalletti.

But although the director is willing to give up on around four million euros (between wages and bonuses) to join Juventus, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis could block his exit.

So as the source explains, the Partenopei patron will decide Giuntoli’s fate. Either he allows him to join his Northern rivals in the following weeks, or forces him to remain on the sidelines, even if it means paying the wages of an inactive director.

Either way, the report expects Giuntoli to land at Juventus either this summer or in 2024.

Finally, the source proposes a third scenario, somewhere in between the first two. This one would see the sporting director arriving in Turin at the end of August, meaning that the Bianconeri would have to rely on Giovanni Manna as an interim director during the summer transfer market.