In the coming weeks, Juventus are hoping to welcome Cristiano Giuntoli to the club’s offices.

The Napoli sporting director is still trying to free himself from his Partenopei contract which could pave the way for an immediate switch to Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalists Fabiana Della Valle and Carlo Laudisa, Giuntoli already has a profile in mind to replace Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri would be willing to sacrifice the Serbian’s services in the face of a lucrative offer. This would allow the club to reinvest the sum received on a direct replacement in addition to bolstering other departments.

The source believes Giuntoli has identified Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as the ideal candidate for a post-Vlahovic role.

The young striker was one of the main revelations in Serie A last season. He scored 10 goals and four assists for La Dea in all competitions.

However, this won’t be an easy task, as the 20-year-old has suitors in the Premier League.

The report also mentions Timothy Castagne as a possible candidate to join the Old Lady next season.

The Belgian international is a wingback who’s looking to leave Leicester City following the club’s relegation to the English Championship.

The 27-year-old is familiar with Serie A having represented Atalanta between 2017 and 2020.