Cristiano Giuntoli is widely regarded as one of the top sporting directors in Italy and has taken on the formidable task of rebuilding Juventus. His arrival at the Bianconeri came during the summer, following a successful stint at Napoli that culminated in the Partenopei winning the league title.

Giuntoli’s reputation had soared in the football world, making him one of the most sought-after executives. He now carries the responsibility of rejuvenating the Old Lady during his tenure.

While many of us may primarily associate Giuntoli with his time at Napoli, where he spent nearly a decade, it’s worth noting that he had already demonstrated his capabilities, notably during his tenure at Carpi.

An interview with a former colleague from his time at Carpi sheds light on what distinguishes Giuntoli from his peers and underscores his unique qualities as a sporting director.

Roberto Canepa said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Cristiano has an innate gift. He is a leader. He did not study as a leader, it’s not something they teach in Coverciano. You have it or you don’t. The preparation is 360 degrees, which goes from the pitch to the desk, to negotiations, to the players’ health part.

“He has superior training in many fields. One of his qualities is that he makes the most of the abilities of his collaborators and this happened in Carpi. A team of collaborators was built who then created a miracle.”

Juve FC Says

Watching the Napoli side of the last few years when Giuntoli worked there, we can tell he did a terrific job in Naples.

He has more resources at Juve, and we trust he will do a much better job.