Earlier this week, Juventus announced the departure of the club’s Chief Scout Matteo Tognozzi. The Italian will join Granada, assuming the role of sporting director at the Spanish club.

Nevertheless, Juventus Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli remains unfazed, as he already has a name in mind to replace the departing Chief Scout.

According to DAZN via TuttoJuve,the Bianconeri will turn to Giuseppe Pompilio who acted as Giuntoli’s right-hand man at Capri and Napoli.

When Giuntoli first made the switch from the Southern City to Turin in the summer, Pompilio was one of the names tipped to join him on the trip.

But while Giuntoli managed to rescind his contract with the Italian champions, his former collaborator ended up staying with the Partenopei.

Nevertheless, Pompilio’s contract with Napoli will expire at the end of the season. Therefore, the source expects him to reunite with Giuntoli in the summer.

He would also work closely alongside Giovanni Manna who has been serving as the club’s sporting director since Federico Cherubini received a suspension in the Capital Gains trial.

Juve FC say

Football is a team sport, and this doesn’t only apply to the pitch, but also at the administrative level.

Therefore, it’s important for Juventus to have Giuntoli surrounded by the right persons who can allow him to recreate the success he achieved at Napoli.

Reuniting the Director of Football with his former collaborator would certainly be a step in the right direction.