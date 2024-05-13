The performance of Salernitana wingback Alessandro Zanoli at the Allianz Stadium yesterday reportedly won him more admirers at Juventus.

The Carpi native joined his hometown club as a mere child, and eventually became a pupil of Cristiano Giuntoli who was the club’s sporting director at the time.

The 52-year-old then took over Napoli, and eventually poached the player’s services in 2018.

The young man rose through the Partenopei’s ranks and eventually became part of the first team, acting as a backup for club captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

But due to the lack of playing time, he made the nearby move to Salerno in January on loan. But with the Granata already relegated to Serie B, Zanoli is unlikely to dwell at the club, and will thus return to Naples in the summer.

Nevertheless, Giuntoli could seek yet another reunion with the Italian wingback.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus were left impressed by the player’s performance yesterday.

Zanoli posed a threat to Max Allegri’s defenses from the right flank, especially in the first 45 minutes.

So it remains to be seen if the Juventus Football Director will be tempted to make a move in the summer, and bring in his old pupil to bolster the squad’s depth.

This season, the 23-year-old has made 21 appearances across all competitions, contributing with a couple of assists in Serie A.