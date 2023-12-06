Piotr Zielinski has emerged as a transfer target for top Italian clubs, as the midfielder may depart Napoli at the end of the current season as a free agent. Zielinski has been a standout performer for Napoli, playing a crucial role in their Serie A triumph last season.

However, negotiations for a new contract have hit an impasse, and Juventus is keen on seizing the opportunity to sign him. While Inter Milan is also in the running for his signature, Juventus holds a potential advantage due to the presence of Cristiano Giuntoli, who played a role in bringing Zielinski to Napoli.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Giuntoli’s established rapport with Zielinski’s entourage could give Juventus the edge in the race to sign the midfielder. With contract talks between Zielinski and Napoli stalling, Juventus aims to leverage all available advantages to secure his signing.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski is one of the finest midfielders in Europe, and the Polish midfielder will do a good job for us if we sign him.

Because of his quality, he would have several teams chasing his signature even outside Italy, so we must brace ourselves for a good battle.