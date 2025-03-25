Cristiano Giuntoli was highly confident in his decision when appointing Thiago Motta as Juventus’ head coach in the summer. Having established himself as one of the most talented sporting directors available, Giuntoli enjoyed the trust of the club’s hierarchy. As a result, his choice to hire Motta was not initially questioned.

However, in hindsight, it should have been. Juventus is not a club where managers are appointed for experimental purposes, and Motta lacked a significant achievement that would have unequivocally qualified him for the role. Given the club’s stature and the expectations that come with managing a team of Juventus’ calibre, his appointment was a considerable gamble.

The Bianconeri are now facing the consequences of that decision. They are struggling to secure a top-four finish, which puts their participation in next season’s Champions League at risk. Missing out on silverware this term is undoubtedly a disappointment, but failing to qualify for Europe’s elite competition would be an even greater setback. The financial and sporting implications of such a failure could have long-lasting repercussions for the club.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

In an attempt to salvage their season, Juventus have now turned to Igor Tudor as their new manager. However, before Motta’s departure was confirmed, he and Giuntoli had a face-to-face meeting, during which the sporting director reportedly expressed his regret over the decision to appoint him.

According to Calciomercato, details of their conversation have now been revealed. The report claims that Giuntoli told Motta, “I am ashamed of having chosen you.”

Motta was allegedly indifferent in his response, a reaction that failed to impress the club’s leadership, who were also present at the meeting. Shortly after this exchange, the decision was made to part ways with him.

The appointment of Motta has proven to be a costly mistake, both in terms of the club’s performance and the repercussions it may have on their future ambitions. Juventus must now ensure they learn from this experience to avoid making a similar error when selecting managers in the future.