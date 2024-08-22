Fiorentina is looking to secure €40 million from the sale of Nicolás González, meaning Juventus’ proposed €30 million offer falls short.

The winger is attracting interest from both Juventus and Atalanta, allowing La Viola to hold firm on their asking price.

González is keen on a move to Juventus this summer and is waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement.

With the transfer window nearing its end, Juventus is growing frustrated with Fiorentina’s negotiating tactics, viewing the high asking price as an attempt to delay or complicate the deal.

However, Serie A legend Giuseppe Bergomi believes the fee being demanded is justified and has explained why the attacker is worth the investment.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In my opinion, Nico Gonzalez is worth all this money, he’s a player I like because when someone has an attitude and he has more than one, second post, crosses, is physically fit, dribbling, comes back, scores, he’s a very important player and Juventus would make another important purchase”.

Juve FC Says

We have chosen Gonzalez from a list of several targets, and there must be a good reason for doing that.

The winger will be a good asset to us, and it is exciting to see him complete our new attack under Thiago Motta in the coming weeks of the season.