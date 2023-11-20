Inter Milan legend Giuseppe Bergomi is adamant that Daniele Rugani has consistently been an underrated player, despite recent praise for his excellent performances with Juventus.

Rugani’s resurgence has drawn attention, particularly when Juventus faced the challenge of coping without the injured Danilo and Alex Sandro. Despite being the last among experienced centre-backs in the pecking order, Rugani stepped up admirably.

Juve managed to navigate the absence of Danilo and Sandro seamlessly, largely thanks to Rugani’s superb defensive displays. His performances have garnered widespread acclaim, earning him praise after almost every game.

According to Giuseppe Bergomi, this resurgence does not come as a surprise, as he insists that Rugani has always been underestimated as a player. The recent run of impressive displays has brought attention to Rugani’s capabilities on the defensive end.

Bergomi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Gatti-Bremer-Danilo is the best trio, with Rugani who has always been underestimated in my opinion, but he is applied, attentive and scores goals. When he is well, Alex Sandro can be used to build the ball exit with a player left-footed.”

Juve FC Says

Rugani is a fine defender and he has proven that in the last few weeks. We can no longer consider him a poor option.

He has also earned a new deal and we expect the club to tie him down to a new contract as soon as possible.