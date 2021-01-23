Giuseppe Bergomi names the best Juventus performance this season

Giuseppe Bergomi says the best Juventus team he has seen this season is the one that beat Barcelona in the Champions League at the Camp Nou.

The Bianconeri are going through some rebuilding this season after they named Andrea Pirlo as their latest manager.

They haven’t been in the best of form in the league and that has seen the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan stay ahead of them in the table.

This season has seen them put in some inconsistent performances on different occasions.

Some have been good, some haven’t been so great. Speaking on several issues in the Serie A season, former Inter Milan defender, Bergomi said that the best Juventus team that has played this season is the one that beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

He was speaking to TMW Radio, and said that the team that beat the Spaniards showed ambitious football exactly how Andrea Pirlo will want them to play.

When asked about the real Juventus team, he said:

“In my opinion, the one who won in Barcelona, ​​there we saw what Pirlo wants, a non-trivial and ambitious football.

The squad is not complete, and I see a Juve struggling against very credible competitors, the two Milanese above all “.