Giuseppe Galderisi insists there are no doubts about Vlahovic’s prowess

Former Juventus striker Giuseppe Galderisi insists there has never been a question about Dusan Vlahovic’s abilities.

The striker’s form at club level has come under scrutiny recently, but he was in fine form for his national team during the international break.

The striker joined the black and whites a year ago as one of the most coveted frontmen in the world and has been the key man for the Bianconeri.

Juve manager Max Allegri continues to field the former Fiorentina man and seems to trust him on the pitch.

The black and whites have no doubts he will meet expectations and Galderisi agrees.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It comes from the two goals with Serbia, in the national team he has done great things. I have never seen a problem related to him, if anything, accidents that have slowed his growth, but no doubts about his abilities”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is no doubt one of the finest strikers in the world and his form with the Serbian national team is just a reminder of what he can do.

We can be confident he will perform well in this second half of the term.

But we cannot rely on him alone, as that will put him under pressure and could result in a goal drought.