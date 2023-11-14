Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta anticipates an exciting match between the Nerazzurri and Juventus after the international break, given the current positions of both teams in the league table.

Juve and Inter are the top sides in Serie A this season, and the outcome of the match could have significant implications for their respective standings.

Juventus has sustained a strong start to the season, benefitting from not playing in any European competition, while Inter is also performing well. The Nerazzurri are considered favourites to win Serie A this season, building on their run to the final of the Champions League in the previous campaign.

The upcoming clash between the two clubs holds particular significance, and Marotta believes their positions on the league table will make the game special. The result could potentially create a significant gap between them.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juve-Inter in history has always been defined as the Italian derby and remains as such. If we then also see that we are first against second, the match has an even more beautiful appeal and it is a positive aspect for the world of football”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter Milan will not be easy, but it will give us a huge confidence boost ahead of the season’s remaining games.