Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta is reportedly considering an ambitious move to reunite with Francesco Calvo, who currently serves as the Managing Director of Revenue & Institutional Relations at Juventus. The two executives had a successful partnership at Juventus, where they collaborated for several years, playing a significant role in the club’s dominance in Serie A. Marotta left Juventus at the end of 2018 and has since helped Inter emerge as a competitive force in Italian football.

Calvo, who returned to Juventus in 2022 following his departure seven years earlier, has become an important figure in the club’s current administration. He commands considerable trust from the new Juventus board and has been instrumental in overseeing the club’s revenue streams and institutional relationships. Given his deep knowledge of the club’s operations and his established role within the organisation, Juventus is keen to retain him as they work towards future success. The Bianconeri see Calvo as a key part of their strategic planning and have no intention of letting him leave for a rival club, particularly not Inter.

Despite Juventus’ clear commitment to keeping Calvo, Marotta appears eager to explore the possibility of bringing him to Milan. According to Il Bianconero, Marotta views Calvo as an ideal candidate to join his executive team at Inter, where they would aim to replicate the winning formula they once established at Juventus. Together, they helped guide the Bianconeri to several league titles, solidifying the club’s status as a dominant force in Italian football.

However, it is unlikely that Calvo would make the switch, considering his loyalty to Juventus and the crucial role he plays in their current and future plans. Juventus is the most successful club in Italian football, and Calvo is well aware of the potential for continued success in Turin. He is in a prime position to help lead the club into its next phase of dominance, especially as Juventus seeks to reclaim its place at the top of Serie A.

Ultimately, while Marotta’s interest in Calvo speaks to the executive’s talent and influence, it seems unlikely that Juventus would entertain the notion of losing such a valuable member of their staff to a direct competitor. Calvo’s connection with Juventus and his integral role in the club’s operations make it clear that his future remains in Turin, where he is poised to continue contributing to the Bianconeri’s long-term objectives.