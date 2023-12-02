Former Napoli player Giuseppe Mascara has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ pursuit of Domenico Berardi, expressing confidence that the attacker would perform well at the Allianz Stadium.

Berardi, a key player for Sassuolo, is among the established Italian attackers in Serie A. While Juventus sought to sign him in the summer, the deal could not be finalised before the transfer window closed.

Although there are suggestions that the move might happen in January or the following summer, Juventus currently has Matias Soule on loan at Frosinone. Soule has been in excellent form, leading to suggestions that Juventus should wait for him rather than pursuing Berardi.

There are also concerns about Berardi’s fit within Max Allegri’s system, but Mascara remains confident that the Euro 2020 winner will thrive in Turin if the transfer eventually materialises.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Berardi is one of the very few who plays football like the one I like. He plays one-on-ones, if he misses he does it again Another one like this is Matteo Politano. Perhaps another who comes close is Zaccagni from Lazio. All people who focus on the man on the wing. Berardi would also be good for Juve, if someone is strong he brings his qualities with him even to the big teams.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a seasoned professional and has consistently been good for several seasons.

The attacker will do well on our books but will not offer much long-term value.